Barack Obama Shared His Favorite Songs Of 2022 With Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, And More Surprise Picks [Photos]

Barack Obama has shared his highly-anticipated year-end lists for 2022, including one for the songs he loved the most.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs,” Obama tweeted Friday. “Here are some of my favorites.”

As usual, Obama’s playlists touches on many genres of music, from Afrobeats (Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Arya Starr’s “Rush”) and reggae (Koffee’s “Pull Up”) to indie pop (Maggie Rogers’ “That’s Where I Am”) to indie folk (Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager”) to hip-hop (Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Pt. 5,” “Belize” with Danger Mouse, Black Thought and MF DOOM) to R&B (Sudan Archives’ “Home Maker”).

The playlist also shares many tracks in common with Rolling Stone’s own Top 100 Songs of 2022: Plains’ “Problem With It,” Rema’s “Calm Down,” Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” and our Number One song of the year, Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Pregunto.”

(Many of Obama’s year-end picks also popped up on his annual summertime playlist, proving their resilience through the colder months.)

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Some of the artists who were included on Obama’s favorites of 2022 have also started responding.

did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo — ????? ???? (@mothercain) December 24, 2022

TAMAGOTCHI??? I KNEW I LIKED YOU BARACK BESTIE pic.twitter.com/4wwWdMCliC — sony ? (@mdnightsouvenir) December 24, 2022

At the risk of disappointing @briancolligan, you should check out @goosetheband and their album Dripfield. https://t.co/Qv9B4yrDDJ — Shawn (@rassler13) December 23, 2022

Sir, Taylor Swift had one of the best albums of all time! — weird but fuckin beautiful (@magnific3ntfury) December 23, 2022

no drake? this is a bad playlist. there is no drake or nba youngboy. i am glad youre no longer our president — SW7 (@Saware7) December 23, 2022

Saoko by Rosalía! I knew you are a MOTOPAPI ? pic.twitter.com/EMq0chqIXl — . motomami aoty (@badgalxrosi) December 23, 2022