Bad Bunny Reportedly Did Not Approve The Tweet Shading Harry Styles That Showed During His Coachella Set

Bad Bunny‘s team had a simple message for upset Harry Styles fans on Monday: no se pretende faltar al respeto.

via: Uproxx

Bad Bunny was an invigorating headliner at Coachella on Friday, April 14. The Un Verano Sin Ti artist brought out plenty of exciting artists, including Post Malone, Jhay Cortez, and Ñengo Flow. However, there was one particular thing that sparked drama online.

The screen behind Bad Bunny flashed with fans’ tweets, and one shaded beloved pop star Harry Styles: “Good night, Benito could do as it was, but Harry could never do el apagon.”

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set displayed a tweet about Harry Styles on the screen: “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

However, Rolling Stone has reported that a representative for Bad Bunny confirmed to the publication that he did not approve of that image. In addition, the company that provides the background visuals for Bad Bunny’s set, Sturdy.Co, shared a statement in an Instagram Story addressing the situation. Read it below.

“Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”