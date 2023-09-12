Bad Bunny Discussed His Rumored Kendall Jenner Relationship And Made It Clear Where He Stands With His Fans

Bad Bunny is intent on keeping his romance with Kendall Jenner under wraps.

via: Uproxx

For some time now, it has been rumored that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, who have been seen out and about together not infrequently, are in a relationship. Bad Bunny has kept tight-lipped about the whole thing, but he addressed it in a new Vanity Fair interview.

He didn’t confirm nor deny that the two are an item, but he did express frustrations with what sorts of disclosures are expected from a celebrity like him, saying:

“[Fans] don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone. I am clear and my friend Jomar is clear and my mother is clear. They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything.

As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything. There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Check out the full feature here.