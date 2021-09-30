Azriel Clary Reveals R. Kelly Coached Her On Their 2019 Gayle King Interview [Video]

Azriel Clary sat down with Gayle King for her first interview since testifying against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly. Clary, who was a minor when she first met Kelly, previously defended him in an interview with King in 2019.

via: Uproxx

Today, Clary returned for another sitdown with King, this time after testifying against Kelly in his New York sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Kelly was found guilty on all charges and awaits sentencing, meanwhile, in her new interview, Clary calls her previous appearance a “mistake” and admits that the singer told her what to say. “Before that interview, he had us practicing every single day,” she says. “Answering questions. And if he didn’t like our answers, he would tell us exactly what to say and how to say it, so any time you mentioned anything about sexual preference, we already know to say, ‘I’m not here to talk about that,’ because that’s what he told us to say every single time.”

However, she calls that 2019 interview “a blessing” because “For five years, since I was 17, I didn’t have any relationship with any other woman except for the women that [Kelly] had been intimate with. And so when I did that interview with you, I instantly regretted immediately how I reacted.” She says that seeing King remain poised, even in the face of a violent outburst from Kelly (that also went viral), Clary wondered to herself, “I used to be that poised, I used to be that calm, what happened to that girl?”

You can watch the full interview from 2019 and today below.

2021



2019

