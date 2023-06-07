Azealia Banks Is Truly ‘Wild ‘N Out’ With Her Gross Message To DC Young Fly About The Death Of Jacky Oh

Azealia Banks has once again come under serious scrutiny, this time for comments she made about D.C. Young Fly and the recent death of his girlfriend Jacky Oh.

via: Uproxx

Azealia Banks has made waves for yet another social media post some fans are calling truly unhinged for its treatment of the recent death of Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh. Banks posted the message on her recently restored Instagram Story this week, addressing Oh’s death while excoriating Oh’s surviving partner and co-star DC Young Fly.

“DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty,” she wrote. “Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin. Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end. I won. I’m happy I cried and moved on. That Jackie o girl must have been as deeply insecure about herself.”

Banks made matters on the next slide, seemingly positing that Oh’s death was the result of DC Young Fly’s own bad karma. “Dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023 in Miami, FL,” she wrote. “You n***** are going to learn to stop f*cking with me.” Given speculation online that Oh died due to complications from cosmetic surgery, the unspoken barbs in Banks’ comments are that DC Young Fly’s comments about women’s looks made Oh insecure enough to undergo the risky procedure in the first place.

Fans aren’t happy about Banks’ post, with one observer declaring that they were “disgusted” and cited Banks taking DC’s jokes on Wild ‘N Out — a show infamous for its insult humor — personally for years after he made them.

Another expressed a wish for DC and his co-stars to roast Banks again. Another simply called Banks a “demon.” One more pointed out “what she said wasn’t nowhere near cool.” See more responses below.

Banks recently went viral for calling out Matty Healy in the wake of rumors he was dating Taylor Swift. The “couple” has since reportedly broken up.