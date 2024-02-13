Azealia Banks Slams Beyoncé’s Venture Into Country Music Calling It A ‘Big Time Musical Grift’ Among Other Things | lovebscott.com

In Beyoncé’s Super LVIII commercial, she set out to crash the internet, and that she did. Immediately following the ad’s airing, she unveiled two new singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The releases kicked off her country era, slated to be heard throughout her upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II. But before the Beyhive could dust off their daisy dukes, Azealia Banks is rattling off her opinion on the creative venture.

via: HotNewHipHop

Banks took to her Instagram Story on Monday morning (February 12) to blast her decision to go country. Not only that, but the New York City native expressed beliefs that this would only go on to ridicule the “CUFF IT” singer in the long run.

Ugh Bianca girl I love you down but them r&b runs over the leslie feist back beats is giving pickmesha…” Azealia Banks wrote of Beyonce. “Nothing country about it. You’re seeing yourself up to be ridiculed again. There’s a theatrical element to country music !!! Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and , bullying from jay-z !!! It’s giving big time musical grift. Yes black girls can make country music … but you’re just really not hitting the button.

K.michelle this is your turn to really execute,” Azealia Banks went on. “It’s no shade but K Michelle truly understands the assignment. Beyoncé please stop the madness. The gay baiting, the overtly narcissistic attempts to lazily encroach into a genre *you think* your popularity is gonna gain accolades for you in… You’re looking like food sis. You will gag when k Michelle tears it.” Given all the production credits on both these new Beyonce songs, it’s impossible to assume what the true quality of this experience will be like before listening to the project as a whole.