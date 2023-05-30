Azealia Banks Reckons Taylor Swift Could Do Much Better Than ‘Full Incel’ Matty Healy, And Even Offers Up An Indie Rock Suggestion [Photo]

Azealia Banks laid in to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Matty Healy in incendiary new posts on Tuesday.

via: Uproxx

Matty Healy is comfortably resting in his villain era, stirring up beef with Noel Gallagher. His rumored romance with Taylor Swift isn’t helping much. Lewis Capaldi poked fun at the discourse with a parody video, but Azealia Banks’ approach isn’t as light-hearted.

In a note uploaded to the entertainer’s Instagram Story, Banks wrote, “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of powerful p*ss you worked hella hard to build. Ugh, so many much cooler people in music to work with.” Later in the post, she added, “Ugh, this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white c*ochie mountain, sis.”

As a suggestion, the rapper did offer another potential boo. “You should really tap James Mercer from The Shins,” said Banks, adding, “James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever. Yesss, Taylor Swift with ‘Black Wave’ and ‘Australia’ by The Shins vibes is the tea, sis.”

Neither Swift nor Healy confirmed or denied their relationship status. But during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, The 1975 leader brushed off the whispers saying, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”