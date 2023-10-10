Azealia Banks Didn’t Hold Back With Comments To Drake About His Response To Joe Budden’s Criticism [Photos]

Azealia Banks has a deep track record of voicing her unfiltered opinions, often rubbing people the wrong way, and she has struck once again.

As one of the biggest names in hip-hop today, Drake’s always a lightning rod for controversy and criticism, but the target on his back always gets bigger and glows brighter in the wake of a new album release. For All The Dogs is no exception, as the Canadian rapper’s eighth solo studio album has brought with it a clamorous reaction from both fans and media personalities like Charlamagne The God and Joe Budden.

Of course, this time around, Drake’s been as ready with a spicy retort of his own every time they’ve dissed him. However, even his replies are catching flak now. After Drake sent a sassy sally at Joe Budden for the former rapper’s salty review, Azealia Banks, of all people, chimed in with some scathing commentary of her own, reviving a few derogatory rumors about Drake in the process.

“Does drake know his nose job and liposuction is not hiphop??” she wrote on Instagram. “Does drake know that no one who actually understands hiphop – a culture born from oppressed, don’t reeeeeeeeallly care about his soft-toothed colonized confused mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC? Does drake know his desperate attempts to gangsterize Canadian ‘street life’ is an all encompassing failure in and of it itself?”

Of course, you can’t always take everything Banks says seriously. After all, if plastic surgery is a mark against Drake, Banks is standing in a glass house throwing one hell of a stone. She’s also been pretty wrong about everything from West Coast hip-hop to Cardi B’s popularity, and her comments generally reek of sour grapes and Haterade. We’ll see if Drake responds to her the same way he did Charlamagne and Budden, but to be honest, I think we’d all be better off just letting Azealia yell at the clouds.

