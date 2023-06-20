Avril Lavigne And Tyga Reportedly Broke Up, Ending Their Chaos-Inducing Romance, But Will ‘Remain Friends’

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have broken up.

via: Uproxx

Musicians Tyga and Avril Lavigne found love in a hopeless place back in March. Since then, the “Platinum” rapper and his punk rock royalty girlfriend have taken their whirlwind fling around the globe attending fashion shows and more together. Supposedly as a token of his love, Tyga even purchased Lavigne an $80,000 custom pink and black diamond necklace.

However, according to TMZ, their chaos-inducing romance has come to an end: The outlet reported Tyga and Avril Lavigne have broken up. A source close to the pair told the publisher that despite their split, both parties will remain friends.

The entertainer’s coupling devastated Lavigne’s ex-fiance Mod Sun. The musician took to Instagram to write, “In 1 week, my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.” During a show, Mod Sun’s fans chanted, “F*ck Tyga.”

Although Lavigne and Tyga’s fans weren’t necessarily against their partnership, they did verbalize their confusion given that they have both been linked to different members of the Jenner/Kardashian family. Tyga has dated Kylie Jenner. Lavigne’s ex-boyfriend is Kylie’s older brother Brody Jenner. Kylie’s other brother Rob Kardashian has a daughter with Blac Chyna (now known as Angela White), with whom Tyga also shares a son.