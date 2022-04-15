Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Indicted on Rape and Sex Trafficking Charges

Atlanta rapper Cash Out — best known for his hit “Cashin’ Out” — is accused of heading up a “criminal enterprise,” and has been indicted on multiple counts of rape, sex trafficking, and racketeering.

via Complex:

TMZ reports that the rapper, who scored a minor hit in 2012 with his track “Cashin’ Out” and appeared as himself in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, as well as five others have been charged in a 41-count indictment that alleges rape, aggravated sodomy, human trafficking, and racketeering. Authorities have accused Cash Out of leading the criminal organization, which forced women into prostitution.

According to the prosecutors, Cash Out lured victims by exploiting his contacts in the music industry. The rapper is currently facing a sentence of 25-to-life behind bars.

“We’ve rescued two so far,” said Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell Winfrey. “Some of these women are our most vulnerable women and he lured them in, let them believe that he cared about them and that he would take care of them, only to flip the script and then began to pimp them out. He’s accused … of whipping a young lady who’s a sex worker, and this was one of the girls that he had recruited.”

In a statement on his Instagram Stories, Cash Out appeared to address the allegations indirectly. “The Lord says I am the one who strengthens you. Why should you fear mortals who are no more enduring than grass have you forgotten the lord who made you?” he wrote. “Those who are prisoners will soon be set free and be even more prosperus [sic] #FREECASHOUT.”

The rapper previously pleaded not guilty, but the latest indictment adds numerous charges against him.

Cash Out said he was just ridin’ round with that nina…smoking on Keshia — not doing all this.