An Astroworld Festival Victim’s Family Settles With Live Nation And Travis Scott [Photo]

The family of Axel Acosta, the 21-year-old who loved rap music and traveled from Washington to attend Astroworld Festival, have settled a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the deadly event.

via: Uproxx

His family’s legal counsel, Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, announced the settlement — thought to be one of the first among the nearly 300 suits stemming from the incident — today in a press release and on Instagram.

In it, the lawyer said that the terms of the settlement were “confidential” and wrote, “The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

The family and Buzbee filed the suit in November 2021, two weeks after the incident, with 125 other attendees for $750 million. Another lawsuit brought by the family of Brianna Rodriguez was also settled. A coroner confirmed that all 10 of the people who died at Astroworld Festival suffered compression asphyxia, according to Buzbee, who said in a statement, “The report confirms what the family already knew, which is that Axel was crushed and killed that night by the crowd, through no fault of his own. It is also important to note that Axel’s blood contained absolutely no intoxicants or other like substances. Now that we have received the official results, I want to say to our police chief: Shame on you. Shame on you for perpetuating and giving credence to a silly rumor that people were being injected at the concert. In doing so, you added more pain to an already unbearably painful situation for Axel’s family. Axel Acosta’s family looks forward now to presenting their case in court, in front of a jury, in the hopes that all those accountable are held legally responsible, and that a preventable tragedy like this never happens again.”