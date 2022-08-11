ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim ASAP Relli Comes Forward And Plans To Sue

Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend.

via: Uproxx

In April, ASAP Rocky was arrested at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting and was subsequently released from jail after posting bail for $550,000. The following week, LAPD confiscated several guns from the home of ASAP Rocky.

Now, ASAP Relli — a talent manager, producer, and a member of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob — has stepped forward as a victim of the shooting. Real name is Terell Ephron, he will be filing a civil lawsuit against Rocky, according to Rolling Stone. Attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz claimed that Rocky lured Relli to central Hollywood and showed up with semi-automatic handgun. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, ASAP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron,” they told Rolling Stone.

They also said that Relli has received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.”

ASAP Rocky has an extensive history of legal issues in his native New York, where he spent time on Riker’s Island for selling drugs and has been involved in several fights that ended with him being charged with assault, but nothing involving guns.