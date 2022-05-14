ASAP Rocky Wants His Relationship With Rihanna To Be Filled With ‘Genuine Real Sh*t’ [Video]

A$AP Rocky is about to be a dad.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s first child will probably arrive in the new few weeks. All eyes have been on the celebrity couple since they kicked off 2022 with the announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy. Since then, we’ve received pictures of Rihanna happily flaunting her baby bump, comments from Rocky and Rihanna about the couple’s relationship, and details about their “rave-themed” baby shower. Ahead of the birth of his first child, Rocky stopped by the Drink Champs podcast where he opened up about his relationship with Rihanna.

ASAP Rocky on Rihanna and their baby: “I’m proud, man”! pic.twitter.com/5zsbdwSoaQ — ??????? (@gabgonebad) May 14, 2022

During the conversation, Rocky took a moment to shine a light on co-host N.O.R.E. and commend his decade-long marriage to Neri Santiago, which was documented through WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. “I could see the realness between both of y’all and sh*t like that and I could really tell, like, y’all been through some sh*t together, y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated, it’s actually real,” Rocky said. “And that’s what I aspire to keep, just genuine real sh*t, just f**k what the outside world got going on, f**k what the outside world think and sh*t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components, you and your significant other.”

Rocky’s comments come after he dropped “D.M.B.,” which came with a music video that featured Rihanna herself.

He did not address his April 20 arrest in his “Drink Champs” interview, but he did respond to comparisons between him and Travis Scott after N.O.R.E. accused Travis of stealing “his whole style.”

