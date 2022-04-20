ASAP Rocky Was Released From Jail After Posting Bail For $550,000 Following His Shooting Arrest [Photo]

A$AP Rocky was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon following his arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting.

On Wednesday, the music world was surprised by the news that ASAP Rocky was arrested at LAX as he arrived on a flight from Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna, who he is expecting his first child with. According to NBC News, Rocky was taken into custody in connection to a shooting on November 6, 2021 in which the victim claims that Rocky shot at him three or four times with one of the bullets grazing his hand. Now, thanks to a report from TMZ, we now know that the rapper was released from jail after he posted bail.

According to XXL, Rocky’s bail was set at $550,000, and after he posted it, cameras captured him leaving police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon and heading into an SUV that waited for him in a rear parking lot. He was originally taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery/homicide division at 8:20 a.m. PST on Wednesday and he was booked into jail at 12:42 p.m. According to a press release that was shared on the Los Angeles Police Department’s Twitter, the alleged incident between Rocky and the victim, who was described as an “acquaintance” of Rocky, started with an argument in Los Angeles near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” the statement reads. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information, which helped identify the suspect(s) involved.”

Despite Rocky’s arrest on Wednesday morning, video captured police officers executing a search warrant on Rocky’s home in Los Angeles hours after the rapper’s detainment. Officers were seen in full gear with a battering ram to gain entrance onto the property.

You can view the statement from the LAPD below.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022