Ariana Grande Sends A ‘Gentle Reminder’ About Getting Vaccinated [Photo]

Ariana Grande had a serious message to share with her followers.

via: Uproxx

With the rise of the far more transmissible Delta variant, the push to get people vaccinated is more important than ever. Large gatherings, such as Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza, could turn into super-spreader events. As a result, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram to urge her followers to get vaccinated.

“Vaxxed n masked,” Grande wrote under an image of her wearing a black mask. “This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over ! sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants.”

The singer then spoke to unvaccinated individuals directly. “Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates !” she wrote. “And yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book.”

