Ari Lennox’s ‘Princess And The Frog’ Unofficial Audition Video Is Breathtakingly Fit For A Princess [Video]

Ari Lennox is ready to take her talent of soulful singing to the big screens of a Disney movie.

Ari Lennox broke the hearts of her fans when she revealed at the end of last year that her Age Sex Location Tour would be her last. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!” she wrote on social media. “Europe, I love you, but unfortunately, there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon, Vegas!”

But it looks like she has big plans this year. The singer shared a video on Twitter of her performing “Almost There” by Anika Noni Rose and wrote, “Hi @Disney,” she wrote. “I’m Ari Lennox, and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person.”

Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. ?? Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose pic.twitter.com/iFft7v249B — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 21, 2023

Her isolated vocals are undeniably strong and impressive, and her energy is infectious. How could they say no?

She was also just featured on the soundtrack for Creed III alongside artists like Big Sean, JID, Tierra Whack, Kehlani, Westside Boogie, Est Gee, J Cole, and more.

She also recently collaborated with Babyface for the song “Liquor.” About her talent, Babyface said on the podcast Lip Service, “I think that Ari’s voice is a voice that she can sing about many things that matter to a lot of people. Her voice is an important voice, and I think that it’s just the beginning for her.”