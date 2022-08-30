Ari Lennox Reveals The Lush Cover Art For Her New Album, ‘Age/Sex/Location’ [Photo]

Shortly after revealing that her new album, age/sex/location, will be arriving on September 9, R&B superstar Ari Lennox Tweeted a photo of the album art.

On the cover, Lennox is seen leaning over a body of water, bedecked in jewels, in front of open curtains, revealing a vibrant sunset in the background.

Earlier this month, Lennox released the smooth, sultry “Hoodie” as the latest single from the album. Last year, she gave us the first taste of the album with the Jermaine Dupri-produced, “Pressure.”

In a rare interview with Vibe, Lennox says this album will demonstrate her growth since the release of her debut, Shea Butter baby in 2019.

“I think [on] Shea Butter Baby, I romanticize a lot of things in life,” Lennox says.” I feel like I was very naive about a lot of things about romance, about myself, about career, life, whatever, and I feel like I’m just more aware now, more evolved, [and] more, not putting up with certain sh*t I don’t like.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lennox said the album will comprise of “a lot of attention to detail, and a lot of vulnerability.”

Age/Sex/Location will contain 12 songs, but earlier this year, Lennox revealed she wrote and recorded 80 tracks for the album.

Check out the cover art below.

New album, “age / sex / location”, from Ari Lennox Sept 9th ???? pic.twitter.com/QIqm2QXvYl — HOT 97 (@HOT97) August 30, 2022

Age/Sex/Location is out 9/9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Pre-save it here.