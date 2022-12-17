Argentina and Lionel Messi Must Overcome 'Drake Curse' to Beat France in World Cup Final

Lionel Messi is just one game away from immortality as Argentina prepare to collide with France in the World Cup final.

Ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup final, Drake has let it be known that he is betting on Argentina to win the closing game against France. Depending on who you’re rooting for, this could be a good thing or a bad thing.

See, Drake doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to making bets or expressing fandom to certain athletes or teams. While he is known to make allusions to professional sports and athletes in his songs, as well as share photos of himself wearing team jerseys. However, his outward support has not always worked out in his favor.

Some examples of teams and athletes who have fallen victim to the “Drake curse” include Conor McGregor, who lost his fight in a fourth-round submission to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, after McGregor shared a picture with the rapper in 2018. Just months later, Drake shared a video of him working out while wearing a University Of Alabama hoodie in support of their college football team. Just a week later, the Roll Tide would lose 44-16 to the Clemson Tigers.

Needless to say, Argentina fans are on edge.

Argentina fans seeing that Drake has bet on them to win pic.twitter.com/ioCaBbMOYB — @FTBLBANTERHUB (@ftblbanterhub) December 17, 2022

Drake just bet on Argentina ???? pic.twitter.com/WRtOaXhgCD — J Slice ?? (@J_Sliice) December 17, 2022

Messi reading that Drake has bet on Argentina to win the World Cup pic.twitter.com/wjakWljaj1 — Solyman Jami (@Jitokeze) December 17, 2022

Check out some of the hilarious fan reactions above.

The World Cup Final takes place tomorrow at 10 a.m. EST. You can stream the game on Peacock.