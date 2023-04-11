Apparently, Drake And Rick Ross Are ‘Identical Twins,’ Or So The Rapper Joked On Instagram After A Hilarious Fan Mix-Up

Rick Ross was mistaken for one of his closest collaborators during a recent trip to Jamaica.

via: Uproxx

Drake has many musical personas, including Champagne Papi, 6 God, Certified Love Boy, and more. However, there was one identity the “Search & Rescue” rapper has kept secret for years. Apparently, Drake And Rick Ross are ‘identical twins,’ or the musician joked on Instagram after a hilarious fan mix-up.

Buffalo-owning rapper Rick Ross took to his Instagram Stories to share a humbling encounter he had with a fan while on vacation in Jamacia. After Ross was approached by a pair of overly excited fans, the women shared their love of the musician. But when he went to ask the women, “Do you know my name,” he wasn’t prepared for their answer.

Initially afraid to share their answer, both women answered, “I do… Drake.”

Partly annoyed, Ross replies, “Incorrect.” Instead of hiding the footage of this bizarre encounter, the self-proclaimed biggest boss uploaded the clip to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “They need you in Jamaica,” tagging his frequent collaborator Drake in the posting.

Fans had a field day with clip, but it eventually crossed Drake’s desk, and he found it equally as funny. The musician reposted the original posting from Ross, adding a caption of his own. “At least they know we identical twins,” retagging Ross.

