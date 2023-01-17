Antonio Brown Suspended From Snapchat After Posting a Photo of the Mother of His Kids Slobbing on His Knob

Antonio Brown has been booted from Snapchat after sharing an inappropriate image on Tuesday.

The former NFL pro posted a photo of Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, giving him oral sex.

via Complex:

As reported by TMZ, Snapchat has frozen the one-time NFL wide receiver’s account on the grounds that the platform prohibits “sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

Kyriss, who was once engaged to Brown, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address the situation.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions,” Kyriss wrote. “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing his to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved [sic] as well.”

Just over a month ago, Brown landed himself in hot water when an arrest warrant for the former All-Pro wideout was issued on Dec. 1 for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. The charges were dropped three weeks later, with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announcing it declined to charge Brown after “a complete review of all available evidence.”

Back in October, Brown sparked backlash with news that he had exposed himself to guests while swimming in a pool in Dubai. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on May 14, while the former Tampa Bay Bucs star was staying at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The footage featured Brown shoving his backside into the face of a woman, before he lifted up his penis and flashed it in her direction.

“Eyewitnesses said Brown had just met the woman and she was fuming after the encounter,” the Post noted.

Brown hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since December 2021, when he was released by the Bucs after walking off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets.

Antonio can’t seem to stay out of trouble in real life or online.