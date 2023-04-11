Antonio Brown Sued by Celebrity Jeweler Over Missing $1M

A celeb jeweler who’s become famous for providing diamond pieces to high-profile athletes like Floyd Mayweather is suing Antonio Brown, claiming the ex-NFL star owes him over $1 million.

via: Daily Beast

According to TMZ, the case against the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, which was filed in Los Angeles this week, alleges that Brown was given several pieces of jewelry back in 2022 on the understanding that Brown would pay $1,095,000 for them, but the payment was never made. Among the disputed items are Shuki’s diamond fingers, which reportedly go for $500,000 each. Brown, who has launched a rap career in recent years, released a song titled “Shuki Diamonds” last April.