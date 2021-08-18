Anthony Mackie Signs On For ‘Captain America 4’

Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to star in Captain America 4, which will see Sam Wilson wield the shield on the big screen.

via: Uproxx

To anyone who watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the following should come as no surprise: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Mackie is set to star in the fourth Captain America film. It seems the MCU is finally getting around to the next installment in that wing of the franchise, over two years after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers bade farewell to the role he played for nearly a decade.

Tapping Mackie is a no-brainer. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, an elderly, time-hopping Steve Rogers bequeathed his iconic shield to his good buddy Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, played by Mackie. And The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concluded with Wilson swapping roles, taking over the character entirely. They even changed the title at the end to “Captain America and the Winter Soldier.”

This is good news for Mackie, an acclaimed actor who’s been with the MCU since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It also makes him the second Black actor to get his own Marvel stand-alone movie after Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther, as opposed to one that splits the lead with other characters, as he did with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You probably suspected all this was coming, but it’s nice to have it all locked in.

Bring on the Black Captain America.