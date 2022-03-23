Anthony Mackie Is Reportedly Opening A Movie Production Studio In His Hometown Of New Orleans [Photo]

Avenger and New Orleans native actor Anthony Mackie is building a film and television studio on 20 acres of land in the southern city.

via: Uproxx

Marvel’s own Falcon AKA Sam Wilson AKA actor Anthony Mackie is opening up his new production studio in his hometown, New Orleans. The actor, who has starred in five Marvel movies and his own TV series, reportedly purchased a 20-acre site in New Orleans East which he will reportedly use as a production studio, East Studios LLC.

The timing is pretty good, as production companies are looking to churn out content after the pandemic halted several projects over the last two years. According to Louisiana Entertainment’s site, there are over a dozen films and TV shows that are slated to be filmed in and around New Orleans over the next year.

While the actor has yet to speak about the studio, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed the news on her Twitter account, saying the incredible news will bring a handful of new jobs and economic growth to the area.

The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam?? New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE !!??? The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! pic.twitter.com/h0hlswdh1g — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 18, 2022

Mackie was born and raised in the area and attended New Orleans Center for Creative Arts before going to Julliard to pursue his acting career. He is slated to star in the upcoming Captain America movie based on the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Maybe the studio will be the next Marvel hotspot?