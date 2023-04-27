Anthony Edwards Allegedly Swung A Chair And Struck Two Women In The Tunnel After Game 5

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault after swinging a folding chair on his way to the locker room.

via: Uproxx

Anthony Edwards did everything he could to carry the Timberwolves to a Game 5 win on Tuesday night in Denver, as the 21-year-old star had 29 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a 112-109 loss to the Nuggets.

The loss ended the Wolves season after a 4-1 series defeat to Denver, and the final shot of the night was an Edwards three that hit the back rim with a chance to force overtime. Edwards, furious with the shot not falling, sprinted off the floor and into the tunnel as the final buzzer sounded. Apparently, as he left the floor, he picked up a folding chair and swung it, throwing it to the side as he ran to the back.

Anthony Edwards misses the game-tying 3 and running straight to the locker room, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are now officially eliminated from the NBA 2023 Playoffs. With replays. pic.twitter.com/Ei6ozbzjvc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 26, 2023

You can briefly see the chair in Edwards hands as he tosses it aside when the camera cuts back to him in the NBA TV footage. When he did that, he apparently struck two women working at the arena who were injured, but not seriously, and filed charges with police, per Denver Sports.

A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair and swung it, striking a security guard in the back. Then the thrown chair also hit a second worker. A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured and asked to file charges.

Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas told Denver Sports on Wednesday that Edwards swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Police say both women were injured, neither seriously.

Edwards was cited for third-degree misdemeanor assault, which carries up to 18 months in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine. The Timberwolves released a brief statement on Wednesday night acknowledging they were aware of the incident and gathering information.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

While Edwards’ frustration is understandable in the moment, that’s certainly not the right way to let it out, particularly with arena workers in the area.