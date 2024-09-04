Anna Wintour Calls Out Naomi Campbell for Being Late to Nyc Fashion Awards, Supermodel Claps Back During Speech | www.lovebscott.com

Anna Wintour called out Naomi Campbell for “often” being late to Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards — and Naomi clapped right back!

via Page Six:

On Tuesday night, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, 74, threw a little shade when she took the stage to present the supermodel, 54, with the Fashion Icon Award in Harlem, NY.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” she said as the crowd laughed.

TMZ reported that Wintour was so annoyed with Campbell’s tardiness that she actually left the event after her speech wrapped.

After a second introduction from Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, Campbell took the stage and threw a little jab back at Wintour.

“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman,” she said, referring to Wintour.

“I’d much rather have this,” the mom of two added, gesturing to Nasr.

As the crowd gasped, Campbell said she had to speak her truth because she’s “always been unapologetically truthful.”

Later in Campbell’s speech, she still praised Wintour for supporting her career when she was just a teen.

“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here,” Campbell said.

“So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot,” she added.

“And so, I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also.”

Campbell has been known to arrive fashionably late to events.

In 2022, Page Six exclusively reported that the runway model arrived over 90 minutes late to an exclusive dinner hosted by Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Sources at the dinner exclusively told us that Campbell strutted into the nighttime dinner with sunglasses on and an entourage of security behind her.

A rep for the “Star” alum told Page Six she decided to attend the dinner at 7 p.m. that night after originally planning not to go.

Everyone knows not to mess with Naomi — she doesn’t play! Watch the moment below.

Naomi Campbell claps back at Anna Wintour after Wintour commented on her being late to show where she was supposed to present Naomi with an award. Wintour reportedly had to leave and gave the award to Samira Nasr to present, which Naomi said she preferred over “the other lady.” pic.twitter.com/GVwa8VUKtx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2024