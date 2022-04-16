Anitta Brought Out Snoop Dogg And Saweetie For Her Vibrant Coachella Debut [Photos + Video]

Marking a milestone in her career, Anitta officially made her highly-anticipated Coachella debut on Friday (April 15). As always, her Brazilian essence, roots and culture were front and center during her 45-minute set.

via: Uproxx

After celebrating the release of Versions Of Me, Anitta brought her talents to Coachella for a flavorful set with some special guests. She made her entrance to the stage with Snoop Dogg by her side and later on she brought out Saweetie so that they could do a brief performance of their collaboration, “Faking Love.” Elsewhere, Anitta’s backup dancers later got into a “funk battle” with Diplo who was spinning on the DJ booth.

Anitta’s Versions Of Me features her viral TikTok track, “Envolver,” which she also performed during her debut set at Coachella. Versions Of Me itself arrived with 15 songs and features from Ty Dolla Sign, Afro B, Khalid, Saweetie, YG, Cardi B, Myke Towers, and more. Anitta’s Coachella performance also comes after she and Saweetie stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Faking Love.”