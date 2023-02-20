Angus Cloud Faces Questioning By Cops Over Alleged Involvement In Hit-And-Run Accident

Euphoria star Angus Cloud was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in LA on Tuesday evening.

via: AceShowbiz

Police are looking to speak to “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud about his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident. While driving around Marina del Rey, California, last Tuesday, February 14, the 24-year-old actor and an unnamed male friend reportedly collided with a Toyota and fled the scene into a nearby parking lot.

A witness, who knew the people in the other vehicle, went to look for the SUV but found no trace of the vehicle following the chaos from the accident – which saw at least one person, a woman, suffer injuries to her arms and legs.

Police told TMZ that, although Angus isn’t officially a suspect in the case, his name has been given as potentially bring involved and so officers are keen to speak to him to determine if he was involved or responsible for the collision.

A hit-and-run can be charged as a felony in California.

Angus previously revealed he broke his skull after falling into a construction pit while walking home alone at night in California back in 2013. The actor – who suffered internal bleeding in his skull and also broken fingers – explained recently, “I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom. I was trapped. But they wasn’t gonna find me down there. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it.”

Despite his injuries, Angus can still remember climbing out of the pit and making his way back to his mother’s house. The actor recalled going into “survival mode” following the dramatic incident.

He said, “I started throwing up hella mouthfuls of crimson red blood. So then my mama took me to the children’s hospital, and they saved my life. That’s what the scar’s from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and sealed me back up, and that was that.”

Angus suffered “minor brain damage” in the fall but still believes he had a lucky escape in the grand scheme of things. He shared, “It was damn near like nothing really happened. I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”