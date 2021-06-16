Angering Michael Strahan Was The ‘Nail In The Coffin’ For Chris Harrison Tenure As Host Of ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Harrison, who was recently given an exit limo full of cash from the Bachelor franchise after nearly two decades of host duties, didn’t get rosy treatment from some of his ABC colleagues during his attempted apology tour.

Now, details on Harrison’s exits are emerging, and a new report is citing his disastrous interview with Michael Strahan as the beginning of the end of his Bachelor career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Strahan was not pleased with interviewing Harrison in a blatant attempt to pave the way for his return to The Bachelor. Harrison had stepped down as host after defending frontrunner Rachel Kirkconnell whose social medial revealed that she participated in an Antebellum-themed sorority party. However, Harrison’s absence was only supposed to be temporary, but all of that changed after Strahan voiced his concerns live on the air. Via THR:

“His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response. Only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words.” The produced nature of the sit-down that Strahan publicly objected to was an approach seemingly designed to protect Harrison. The GMA host was unhappy with the substance of the interview, sources tell THR. “That interview was the nail in the coffin” for Harrison’s return, adds a source close to the production.

While Harrison wasn’t publicly receiving support from producers at the time, privately, they were making plans to reinstate him until the Strahan interview started a cascading effect. Harrison would exit the show less than 90 days later.

