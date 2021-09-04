Andre 3000 Issues A Statement About Appearing On Kanye West’s ‘Life Of The Party’ After Drake Leaked It

Less than a day after Drake leaked Kanye West’s André 3000-assisted song “Life of the Party,” a song that sees West diss Drizzy, 3 Stacks has stepped forward to release a statement on the matter.

via: Uproxx

Not wanting to be in the middle of Drake and West’s beef, Andre 3000 issued a statement about “Life Of The Party.” First, the Outkast counterpart spoke about how the collaboration came together.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” Andre wrote. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss.” He then revealed why the song was left off Donda.

“I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse,” he added. “It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

To conclude his statement, Andre noted that the version of “Life Of The Party” he received did not have a “diss verse” on it. He also expressed his desire to work with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Tyler The Creator, and Jay-Z.

The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.

Kanye has yet to speak on the leak, but given the way he’s handled his albums in the recent past, there’s a decent chance a modified version of the track appears on streaming services sooner or later.