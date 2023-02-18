Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Celebrate Unemployment in Mexico

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue to be attached at the hip, even after getting fired.

via: Page Six

The journalists — who recently signed exit agreements with ABC after their affair went public — were spotted earlier this week getting touchy-feely during a trip to Mexico.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, look happy as they walk side-by-side through the streets of Puerto Vallarta.

At one point, the pair can be seen holding onto each other’s waists. They also held hands while greeting several fans.

The former “GMA3” hosts’ trip down south comes nearly a month after they were let go from ABC with compensation packages after their scandalous affair made headlines.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement in January.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

While it is unknown how much each of the former anchors received from the network, an insider told Page Six that Robach walked away with a better settlement than Holmes.

“Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.],” another source told us.

Robach and Holmes’ romance first went public last November, when the pair — who reportedly left their spouses last August — were spotted getting cozy during various outings across New York City.

After ABC launched an investigation into the nature of their relationship, it was reported that Holmes had allegedly had several affairs with other employees, including script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway — whom he allegedly had sex with in his office.

In late December 2022, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Maralee Fiebig, after almost 13 years of marriage.

A source told us that same month that Robach’s divorce from her husband, Andrew Shue, was “almost finalized” and she moved out of their home last summer.

Though Robach and Holmes seem happy together, her friends don’t believe their romance won’t last long.

A source told us the former “20/20? anchor “is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case.”