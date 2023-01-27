Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Out at ABC After Scandalous Affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not be returning to ‘Good Morning America’ and have been essentially fired as a result of their affair.

via Page Six:

A source with knowledge of the talks taking place this week tells us, “They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be conclusion,” as far as Robach and Holmes leaving the network.

Essentially, we’re told the journalists have not yet signed on the dotted line, but an exit agreement is in the works and will happen imminently.

Sources close to ABC also told TMZ Friday that after an “extremely contentious” mediation, the station and its anchors have decided to cut ties.

Both Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, will reportedly receive contract payouts.

However, another insider tells Page Six regarding reaching a deal, “Unless ABC reaches a satisfactory departure agreement with both Amy and T.J., they would both be looking at filing lawsuits against the network.”

We also hear that Holmes and Robach have been conducting the mediation talks from LA, where they both jetted off to following a quick getaway in Turk and Caicos.

A source told TMZ that, during the discussions, the pair were accused of “various forms of misconduct,” which the insider labeled “a witch hunt.”

Among the accusations was that alcohol had been found in Robach’s dressing room.

However, one insider disputed to the outlet that the allegation was “ridiculous,” as ABC execs had gifted the liquor bottles.

Robach was also accused of showing up “drunk” to work after attending the College Football National Championship last year, which an insider said was an “insane” claim.

In addition, Robach’s workplace romance with Holmes reportedly made some staffers feel “uncomfortable” on set.

A rep for ABC did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

A workplace review spanned more than a month before ABC ultimately decided to cut ties with the duo.

Robach and Holmes, who had worked together on “GMA3” since 2020, were suspended from their jobs shortly after their off-screen relationship first made headlines in November 2022.

Throughout the investigation, the couple did not shy away from packing on the PDA — and notably made out like teenagers during a Miami getaway over the holidays.

A source told Page Six exclusively earlier this month that the pair would likely be fired.

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider told us at the time. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’”

We were also told that the pair had “hired lawyers to deal with” negotiating their departures.

Just weeks prior, however, a source told Page Six that Holmes was “confident” he would be cleared after the completion of ABC’s review.

“Of course, he’s taking [the investigation] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job,” the insider said at the time.

Other sources told us that one reason the review took so long was because ABC wanted to be “super careful” after Holmes’ other workplace affairs came to light following news of his affair with Robach.

We’re sure they’ll end up with gigs on other networks — well, at least one of them.