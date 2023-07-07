‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3 Will No Longer Have Peyton Alex Smith And Kelly Jenrette As Series Regulars

The bulk of All American: Homecoming Season 2 cast will be back as series regulars in the upcoming third season.

via: Uproxx

It was just a few weeks ago that CW arrived with long-awaited good news for fans of All American: Homecoming. Months after the show’s conclusion of season two, there had not been any word on its status for season three. Thankfully, CW made the decision to green-light All American: Homecoming for a third season, but it did come with some changes. The episode count for the next season was cut from 20 to 13. Cast reductions were also in order and we now know who will be affected by that decision.

Deadline announced that Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will no longer be series regulars for season three of All American: Homecoming. Smith played the role of Damon Sims, a main character in the show and one of the love interests of Simone Hicks (played by Geffri Hightower) whom the show follows. Jenrette plays Amara Patterson who is the aunt of Hicks as well as the president of Bringston University, the institution that the show’s young characters attend.

It is likely that Smith and Jenrette will have recurring roles for the next season. Deadline adds that Jenrette made the decision with her team to recur rather than seek a return as a series regular on reduced episodic guarantees. Additionally, the status of Camille Hyde, who plays Thea Mays, is undecided at the moment as her role could also change ahead of season three.