AMC Will Screen $5 Movies, Including ‘Wakanda Forever’ And ‘The Woman King,’ For Black History Month

AMC Theatres is celebrating Black History Month by offering $5 movie tickets through the end of February.

via: Uproxx

Winter is normally a hard time to get everyone to the theater to see their favorite film (unless that film is M3gan). AMC knows this, and they are doing everything in their power to get you back into those reclining seats and salute to Nicole Kidman a few more times before the season ends. In addition to showing Groundhog Day on the 30th anniversary of Groundhog Day on the actual Groundhog Day on February 3rd, the theater chain will also be offering discounted movies throughout the month of February in order to celebrate Black History Month.

Various movies from Black creators and actors will be showing at over 200 AMC locations throughout the month of February or $5, which is less than the bag of peanut M&M’s that you will end up buying anyway.

There is a new movie scheduled each week, starting with Till which will be showing from Feb. 3-9th. Jonathan Majors’ flight movie Devotion will be discounted from Feb. 10-16, while Viola Davis’ The Woman King will be showing Feb. 17-23 and, finally, the Marvel favorite Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will get discounted from Feb.24-March 2nd.

Wakanda Forever is the only movie of the bunch that is actually still in theaters from its original run after debuting in November. Angela Bassett recently secured Marvel’s first Oscar nomination for her role in the film, so if you haven’t seen it now on the big screen, February is the time.