AMC Theatres to Charge More for 'Preferred' Seats, Less for Front-Row Spots in New Pricing Method

It seems like, once again, we have been betrayed by Nicole Kidman. She brought us to AMC theaters to laugh and cry and become way too attached to robotic dolls, only to sneak in a new price hike while nobody was looking. Only kidding. It’s not really Kidman’s fault, but her “heartbreak” commercial hits differently now.

via: People

On Monday, the largest movie theater chain in the country announced it will begin a “ticket-pricing initiative based on seat location” that they call Sightline at AMC, which breaks down seating options into three sections: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline.

Standard are the most common options in the room and will remain the normal cost of admittance. Value are mostly front-row seats, offered at a discounted rate (minus $2). And Preferred (an added $2) are “typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than Standard Sightline seats,” according to a press release.

AMC A-List members will not pay extra for these premium seats. The new pricing model applies to showtimes after 4 p.m. and not on Tuesdays, which is the chain’s discount day.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO of AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing,” added Hamlisch. “Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Variety reported that the differently priced seating will start this Friday at select AMC Theatres in Kansas City, Chicago and New York City, then across the country by the end of 2023.