Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher

Amber Rose is no longer taking a dip in the dating pool.

via: People

During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how men, in general, have changed over time.

“It’s worse than ever,” she said. “They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f—ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

She reiterated, “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

She added that she’s okay with the idea of being “a lesbian,” but is also content “being by myself.”

“I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone,” said Rose, 39.

Rose’s remarks come as her ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, is dating singer Cher, 76.

Rose and Edwards were together for three years before ending in August 2021, with Rose appearing to accuse Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people. The exes share 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose is also mom to 9-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Khalifa.