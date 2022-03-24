Amanda Bynes ‘Flooded’ with TV Offers After Conservatorship Ends

Amanda Bynes could be returning to television now that her conservatorship ends.

via Page Six:

Anyone and everyone in the TV industry has been trying to get ahold of Amanda Bynes after the termination of her conservatorship, her lawyer revealed Wednesday.

“While Amanda’s being flooded with [interview] offers, most of which came pouring in over the last five days, she’s not ready to talk and is laying low for a while,” David A. Esquibias said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Esquibias shared that “several production companies” have also reached out to Bynes’ team about “filming documentaries or a potential reality show on her life moving forward.”

The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Elle, CBS News’ Gayle King and YouTuber Logan Paul are among those who have pitched interviews with the former actress, per TMZ.

Bynes reportedly has not been offered any book deals à la Britney Spears, though. (Page Six exclusively reported in February that Spears is writing a tell-all memoir following the dissolution of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.)

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund agreed to end Bynes’ conservatorship of the person and estate Tuesday, nearly nine years after it was established to protect the star from her struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” the former Nickelodeon star, 35, said in a statement to People after the ruling.

“I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she added.

Esquibias previously said Bynes’ current focus is moving into a rental home in the Los Angeles area with her fiancé, Paul Michael, after spending the final months of her conservatorship in a structured community for women.

We think Amanda should go live a nice, normal, life — maybe somewhere outside of Los Angeles. At least for a few years while she adjusts to non-conservatorship living.