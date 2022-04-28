Amanda Bynes Accuses Fiance of Drug Use & Looking at Mom-Son Porn, Cops Called & She Later Reveals He's 'Clean'

Amanda Bynes took to Instagram Story early Thursday morning to accuse her fiance Paul Michaelof using crack cocaine — among other things.

The Instagram Stories are now deleted.

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed,” Amanda said in one story. She continued, “His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

She ended the series of stories by adding she had “found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine. He’s been using for the past six months.” She also said, “He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

According to TMZ, Paul then called the police to their home. Apparently, Paul told the police, “Amanda had been taking his Adderall and was out of control.”

Then, Amanda went on Instagram Story some time later to clarify, “Correction. Paul looked up Milfs, moms and sons just popped up. Also, I went to CVS, bought a drug test. Paul tested clean. Paul‘s clean. Also I had something in my teeth in the last video.”

We know Amanda’s conservatorship just ended — but this is way too much drama.