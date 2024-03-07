After Already Losing UMG’s Roster, TikTok May Be Losing Rights To Even More Music | lovebscott.com

TikTok started taking down all the songs written or co-written by artists signed to Universal Music Group (UMG) as the platform’s battle over music rights drags on.

via: Uproxx

On February 1, Universal Music Group removed its entire roster of artists’ catalogs from TikTok. In an open letter, UMG expressed that “TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than market value and not reflective of their exponential growth” during negotiations. In its own open letter, the service predictably rebutted UMG’s “false narrative and rhetoric.” It was an ugly situation, but it appears TikTok has another problem on its hands.

On Wednesday, March 6, Billboard exclusively reported that The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) license with TikTok is due to expire on April 30, and “do[es] not anticipate that there will be an option to renew or extend the current NMPA licenses or participate in a new license with TikTok through NMPA.”

See the full letter sent to NMPA members below, as obtained by Billboard.

“If you are receiving this Member Alert you are currently participating in a license with TikTok through NMPA’s 2022 model license opt-in.

NMPA is notifying all participants that these two-year licenses are set to expire on April 30, 2024.

Recently, the press has highlighted concerns around TikTok’s licensing practices, concerns that NMPA has heard directly from many of our members.

At this time, we do not anticipate that there will be an option to renew or extend the current NMPA licenses or participate in a new license with TikTok through NMPA.

NMPA members should make their own business determination whether to engage directly with TikTok to negotiate a license beyond April 30, 2024.

It is important that all NMPA members understand that without a license in place, TikTok should not be using your musical works on its platform. Starting May 1, 2024, any members who are not licensed with TikTok and would like to discuss enforcement options can contact attorneys at NMPA. If circumstances change prior to the expiration of the current TikTok licenses, NMPA will promptly notify members. We are here to answer your questions.”