Alexander 'AE' Edwards Breaks Silence on Travis Scott Fight in Cannes | lovebscott.com

Last week, footage of a brawl unfolding in Cannes took the internet by storm. Initially, it was believed to be Travis Scott and Tyga throwing hands, but it was later reported that Tyga himself wasn’t the one throwing punches. Instead, it was his close friend Alexander “AE” Edwards, as well as Scott and his friend Southside.

TMZ caught up with the AE, 38, outside of LAX on Wednesday, and he said it’s “all good” between him and Scott, 33, after video captured from an onlooker’s Instagram Stories showed a chaotic scene at Richie Akiva’s amfAR after party last Thursday.

“I don’t got no hard feelings. It is how it is, it went how it went, that’s it,” Edwards added, joking that his bodyguard, “didn’t have to work that night,” implying he held his own in the fight.

An eyewitness told ET last week that the after-party went south when Scott and Tyga — a longtime friend of Edwards — were both on stage.

“Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards and others. Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand and said, ‘No, we’re not doing this.’ Alexander said, ‘Let him show love,'” the eyewitness recounted.

According to the eyewitness, Scott left the stage momentarily, returning with producer Southside, who confronted Edwards. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to a physical altercation. As Edwards tried to calm the confrontation, Southside pushed him, prompting Edwards to push back. In defense of Southside, Scott tried to push Edwards off the stage. Edwards, maintaining his balance, retaliated by dragging Scott across the stage and eventually throwing him off. The struggle continued with Edwards jumping on top of Scott, resulting in the scuffle captured on video.

“It’s all good,” Edwards told TMZ of where things stand between him and Scott now, saying that they haven’t spoken since the fight. “It’s over.”

When asked for details about what led to the brawl, Edwards kept quiet.

“I don’t want to initiate sh*t,” he said, but added, “I’ma protect myself and my people.”

As for whether or not Edwards’ girlfriend, Cher, was upset with him for fighting?

“Like Future said, ‘Whatever I’m with, my b*tch with it, too,'” Edwards quipped.

via: ET Online

Alexander “AE” Edwards says everything is all good after fight with Travis Scott in Cannes, shouts out Southside, who he says was just defending his people, and claims his girlfriend, Cher, had no problem with the incident “Just a healthy fade” https://t.co/bFoN9yQqLU pic.twitter.com/TfYUsmqO6K — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 29, 2024