Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s Pregnancy Was ‘A Total Surprise’

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah‘s pregnancy reportedly came as a surprise — at least to him.

via Page Six:

Sources close to Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, told TMZ Wednesday that he was not planning to have baby No. 4.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The Oscar winner is already a dad to three adult children: daughter Julie, 33, whom he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, 22, whom he shares with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

He has never been married.

Though Pacino and Alfallah, a producer, went public with their relationship in April 2022, Page Six was told at the time that they had been quietly seeing each other since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well,” our insider shared. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

According to TMZ, Alfallah is eight months along and due next month. She has managed to keep her growing belly under wraps in photos and outings as recently as last month. This will be her first child.

Prior to Pacino, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger when he was 74 and she was 22.

“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello! magazine following her breakup from the Rolling Stones rocker in 2018. “The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

Alfallah was also linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen that same year, who was in his mid-50s at the time, but she denied romance rumors about Clint Eastwood, simply calling him a family friend.

She did exactly what she came to do.