Akon Facing Criticism Over Michael K. Williams Comment, ‘The Famous & Rich Go Through More Problems Than The Poor’ [Photos + Video]

Akon is catching heat after suggesting rich and famous people have it much harder than the poor.

The hip-hop star shared a few words for the late Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this week. The actor’s official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but police suspect it to be from a fatal od.

As reported on XXL, Akon spoke to TMZ about the passing of The Wire actor. Akon gave his condolences but also said that rich people “struggle more” than the poor. Akon said, “The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say ‘More money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing.” Take a look:

“The famous and the rich goes through more issues than the poor.” Says Akon while talking about the loss of Michael K. Williams and the facade of success. pic.twitter.com/1gqm817gKF — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 8, 2021

Twitter users blasted the artist for being out-of-touch and tone-deaf, while others volunteered to take some of Akon’s money to help alleviate any problems he might be facing.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

