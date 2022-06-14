Airbnb Says Police Found No Hidden Cameras After Investigating Home in Philadelphia Renter’s Viral Post [Photos + Video]

A woman who rented an Airbnb in Philadelphia took to Twitter earlier this week to share that she allegedly found multiple hidden cameras in the property where she was staying — but according to police, things may not be as she claims.

“BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs!,” she wrote. “My friend & I recently stayed at an airbnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens.”

She went on to explain how her group of friends found what they believed to be cameras disguised as sprinklers throughout the property.

“We noticed these ‘sprinklers’ CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people,” she continued. “Luckily it was a girls trip so I wasn’t having intercourse… but I was naked and had to change in this room.”

From there, the woman claimed she called Airbnb to get reimbursed for the creepy behavior. However, the company instead sent them to a different Airbnb.

“AIR BNB COMPANY DID NOT REFUND US!” she added. “They just switched us into a different airbnb else where. We reported this to them and to the police station Friday noon and still have not had a update on this case. We have no idea what footage this owner has and what he is doing with it!!”

Just a few days after the woman’s tweets went viral, a spokesperson for Airbnb says that the Philadelphia Police Department found no hidden cameras after conducting a search of the property in question.

The Airbnb rep told TMZ that the detective “Confirmed that he did not find any hidden or undisclosed cameras and that the fire sprinklers had regular sprinkler heads. The detective also confirmed that they plan to close this case.”

Despite finding no hidden cameras, Airbnb said they have refunded the guest for the hassle.

