Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Holds Onto Its No. 1 Spot On The Hot 100 For A Second Week [Photo]

Adele’s “Easy on Me” rules the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week.

via: Uproxx

When Adele shared her single “Easy On Me,” it was actually a few hours before midnight on a Friday, meaning that its first week of eligibility on the Billboard chart was only a few hours long. So, understandably, it didn’t debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, although it shot up to the top spot the next week. Now, Adele’s reign continues, as “Easy On Me” is No. 1 for a second week. Now, all of Adele’s No. 1 singles have held the top spot for multiple weeks.

Meanwhile, new to the top 10 this week is Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” which rose from No. 11 to No. 9 to become her fourth top-10 hit, following “Say So,” Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” and “Kiss Me More.”

Elsewhere on other Billboard charts, Halloween music understandably performed well. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers re-entered the Digital Song Sales chart at No. 16. Also appearing on the chart are Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters,” and Danny Elfman’s The Nightmare Before Christmas favorite “This Is Halloween.”

As for Adele, she recently announced a pair of shows at London’s Hyde Park, which will be her first public live performances in five years. Fans were so excited for the July 1 and 2, 2022 shows that minutes after the gigs were announced, fans flooded Adele’s website and crashed it.

