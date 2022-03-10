Adele’s ‘An Audience With Adele’ Concert Special Will Air On NBC Later This Month [Video]

If you were unable to watch Adele‘s An Audience With Adele special on the U.K.’s ITV channel and its on-demand ITV Hub platform, worry not.

via: Uproxx

Adele ended 2021 with a bang thanks to her fourth album 30. She released the project on November 19 and it was preceded by her No. 1 single “Easy On Me,” a record that spent more than a month at the top of the charts. Prior to the album’s long-awaited release, Adele held a special on CBS where she performed songs from the album and sat down for an interview with Oprah. It was at this performance that she also helped a man propose to his girlfriend. Shortly after that special, she held another concert in the U.K. called An Audience With Adele.

The special aired exclusively on U.K.’s ITV channel and it’s currently only available to watch on ITV Hub’s on-demand platform. Thankfully, it’s about to make its debut in the United States. On March 20 at 9 pm EST/PST, An Audience With Adele will air on NBC, and the following day, the concert special will be available to stream on Peacock, a platform you can sign up for here.

The concert special was produced by The Fulwell 73 and executive produced by Adele herself as well as Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston, and Sally Wood. In it, Adele performs a combination of new and old songs in front of an audience that she describes as her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.” It was this special that produced a viral video of Adele tearing up on stage as she learned that her former English teacher Miss. McDonald appeared at the show. Adele credits McDonald with increasing her interest in literature and making her excited for her English lessons.