Adele Shares A Live Preview Of Her Next ’30’ Single, ‘Hold On,’ In A CBS Special [Video]

Adele has shared a second preview of her new song ‘Hold On’, set to be debuted in her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

via: Uproxx

The staggering success of Adele’s return single, “Easy On Me” has let the acclaimed singer take a beat before releasing any other new music from her forthcoming album, 30. But the diva has the formula for follow-ups down pat, and is readying her next single with a few different treatments involved.

First up? She previewed the song in a commercial for retail giant Amazon, who is gearing up for the holiday push. In a visual that acknowledges just how hard it’s been for some to cope with the anxiety and stress of the pandemic, particularly the loneliness, isolation, and fear of returning to normal after months spent alone, the track is a comforting, quieter anthem that, of course, builds to a peak like any classic Adele tune.

But, since she’s one of the most prominent divas in the world, you know that she’s going to give the song a proper send off for it’s first listen. Now, she’s shared another preview of the clip, this one a live performance that’s part of a new CBS special called Adele: One Night Only, that’s dropping tonight, November 14. The two-hour special includes an interview with Oprah and some special live performances of tracks off 30. Check out that new preview, above, and the Amazon ad below if you missed it before. She’s also shared the 30 tracklist, and let fans know the album is coming on November 19, just a few days away.

Watch the new One Night Only clip, as well as a snippet of Adele’s interview with Oprah, below:

EXCLUSIVE: In an exclusive clip from their wide-ranging interview, @Oprah asks @Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics on her new song, “Hold On.” Adele told Oprah that her friends would tell her to “hold on” whenever she was “struggling.” pic.twitter.com/5BlG2ctZzF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 12, 2021