Adele Shared A New Preview Of ‘Easy On Me’ And Fans Can’t Wait For Its Release [Video]

Adele gave fans a sneak peek at her new single off her fourth studio album during her very first Instagram Live on Saturday.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this month, Adele surprised her fans with a first listen of her upcoming single, “Easy On Me.” The singer confirmed the track would arrive on October 15 and through posts to her social media that came with a quick glimpse of the track’s presumed music video. This visual featured just a few piano chords of “Easy On Me,” but not enough to make anything out of the song itself. Thankfully for those who hoped to get a better preview of the song ahead of its release on Friday, Adele delivered just that during an Instagram Livestream.

The new preview clocks in at just under a minute and, just as it was hinted in the first preview, “Easy On Me” is carried by luscious piano chords while Adele’s soaring vocals add emotive weight to the song.

“There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” she sings on the upcoming record. “I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim.”

The preview comes after she confirmed that Tyler The Creator and Skepta will make unconventional appearances on her upcoming album, which is thought to be titled 30. The singer is also reportedly deciding between two locations for her rumored Las Vegas residency, that being the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dates for the residency would occur at some point in 2022.

A release date for Adele’s untitled album has yet to be announced. However, she assured her fans, “It’s dropping soon, don’t you worry.”