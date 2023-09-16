Adele Says She Is No Longer Taking Selfies With Fans During Her Vegas Residency, As COVID Cases Ramp Up

Adele has said that she will no longer be able to take selfies with fans during her Las Vegas shows.

via: Uproxx

Adele‘s Weekends With Adele residency has proven to be one of the hottest Vegas mainstays of the year. But the show is nearing its end.

As Weekends With Adele heads toward its final days, Adele is tightening up on safety restrictions. Over the course of the residency, Adele has walked through the audience, and taken pictures and video selfies with fans. However, she said that she will be unable to continue this for the remainder of the show.

“Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am,” Adele said (per MusicNews.) “However, I’m hanging on by a thread trying not to get COVID”

She continued, noting that while she herself was not gotten COVID, many of the people she works with have, and she does not want to risk getting sick and having to cancel or postpone any of her shows.

“Everyone that I know that I work with has f*cking COVID, so it’s a miracle that I haven’t had it yet,” she said. “And I really do love chatting to you, but I don’t want to get sick, I’ll take selfies from a distance or shoot your vid. I might have symptoms and then I can’t do my show and I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows. I just can’t risk getting ill. Honestly, my immune system is in the gutter and I want to be close to you and stuff like that, but I just can’t risk it.”

The final Weekends With Adele show will take place on November 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.