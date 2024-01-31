Adele Is So Powerful That A Giant New Concert Venue Was Created Specifically For The 2024 Shows She Just Announced | lovebscott.com

Adele has some exciting news.

via: Uproxx

Yesterday (January 30), Adele got people excited with a mysterious teaser promising a new announcement today. Well, the news is here, and it’s pretty impressive: She’s performing a run of shows in Munich, Germany on August 2, 3, 9, and 10, in a new concert venue that was made specifically for these concerts.

Adele explained on Instagram:

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.”

According to a press release (per Variety), the shows are going down at Munich Messe in “an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows.” The release also notes, “The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.” For reference, that’s about the same capacity as New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, which has 82,500 seats.

Registration to access pre-sale tickets is open from now until February 5 at 6 p.m. CET. Links will be sent on February 6, and the pre-sale begins on February 7 at 10 a.m. CET. Find more information on Adele’s website.