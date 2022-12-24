Adele, Janelle Monáe, Finneas, Tinashe, And More Share Support For Megan Thee Stallion Following Her Trial [Photos + Video]

People are making sure that Megan Thee Stallion feels the love.

via: Uproxx

As Megan was met with online vitriol over the course of the past two years, her supporters are celebrating a feat of justice. Also showing support are several of her peers and fellow musicians in the industry.

Fellow Houston rapper Monaleo took to Twitter to express her gratitude as Megan received justice, saying, “This is major for her and for every other black women who has been taunted for speaking up about abuse and violence against them.”

So glad Megan got the justice she deserved. This is major for her and for every other black women who has been taunted for speaking up about abuse and violence against them . — MONALEO ? (@themonaleo) December 23, 2022

She followed up, urging people to “Believe black women the FIRST time around.”

Believe black women the FIRST time around . — MONALEO ? (@themonaleo) December 24, 2022

Sharing a similar sentiment was singer Tinashe, who said, “Sending love and healing to

@theestallion #ProtectBlackWomen”

Singer and Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe also took time to send Megan “the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace)))”

Sending the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace))) to Megan Pete @theestallion ???????????? — Janelle Monáe????? (@JanelleMonae) December 24, 2022

Rapper Baby Tate also was happy to hear the verdict, and expressed her wishes for Megan to find the peace she deserves.

“I can’t imagine the nightmare that this past two years has been for you @theestallion and I know that this verdict won’t erase that but I pray it helps you on your journey to finding peace and healing! We love you,” she said.

I can’t imagine the nightmare that this past two years has been for you @theestallion and I know that this verdict won’t erase that but I pray it helps you on your journey to finding peace and healing! We love you ? — mani pedi ?? (@imbabytate) December 23, 2022

Singer, songwriter, and producer Finneas, who has previously spoken of his fandom for Megan, shared a short sentiment, “Megan thee stallion forever,” following the announcement of the verdict.

Megan thee stallion forever — FINNEAS (@finneas) December 24, 2022

Fellow Texan Bobby Sessions, who previously collaborated with Meg on the Coming 2 America soundtrack cut “I’m A King,” celebrated Lanez’s guilty verdict, noting that “Megan is God’s Favorite.”

During a performance at her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, Adele shouted out Meg, saying, “I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very very Merry Merry Christmas. Do what you want now, baby. Love you!”

Adele sends her love and support to Megan Thee Stallion: “I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very very Merry Merry Christmas. Do what you want now baby. Love you!”pic.twitter.com/WR7eI6bNBb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2022