Adele Jams Out to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' During Savannah James' Birthday Party [Video]

Perhaps it’s because her own music is so formal and classical, but when Adele gets down to another artist, fans love it. Of course, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” isn’t just any other artist.
On Friday evening, the 33-year-old musician attended Savannah James’ 35th birthday party, where she was captured singing and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” during the night’s festivities.
As seen in footage from an Instagram Story posted by Savannah’s husband LeBron James, the “Hello” singer was spotted sitting on a platform and bopping along to the raunchy track as a nearby dancer strutted around a pole.
In follow-up videos from the celebratory event, Savannah was seen dancing to other upbeat tracks before singer Giveon was later seen serenading the crowd.
During the outing in West Hollywood, Adele was joined by her new flame, Rich Paul, according to TMZ.
Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer has been dating James’ agent Paul, 40, for “a few months.”
Paul — who the source said was previously in a serious relationship with Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer — also represents Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, and more.
The new couple previously sat side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Bucks bested the Suns 123-119, in mid-July.
“It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair’s summer romance. “They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.”
The once-reclusive star has indeed been more public in recent months. Since separating from her ex-husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in 2019 after seven years together, Adele — whose divorce was finalized in March — “has relaxed a lot,” added the source. “She’s not quite as private as when she was married.”
Videos from the birthday party displayed a packed crowd, despite current COVID hospitalization rates at a six-month high (Due to the airborne nature of the COVID-19 virus, the CDC advises against crowded gatherings, even when vaccination status is known).
Of course, the British superstar has also been known to return the favor — a few years ago a couple danced so hard at her show that she reportedly decided to attend their wedding. Game recognize game.